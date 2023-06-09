Adoptive mother of Jesse Wilson released from jail on own recognizance

Crystal Wilson, whom authorities arrested and extradited in connection to the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adoptive son Jesse Wilson, was recently released from a Maricopa County jail on her own recognizance after her attorney successfully convinced a judge to modify her release conditions.

Jesse was last seen alive in 2016 in his Buckeye home. His remains were found six miles from his home about two years after his disappearance.

Authorities arrested Crystal in Gainsville, Georgia, back in December 2022 on one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after being indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury. She remained incarcerated at the Hall County Jail before being extradited to Phoenix on March 4 where she was booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic show Crystal’s public defender, Denae Suchy, filed a motion on May 18 requesting the court grant her client supervised release.

Suchy argued that the evidence against Crystal was “weak and circumstantial” and noted that prosecutors brought the charges before a grand jury just before the statute of limitations ran out. She added that the $50,000 cash-only bond placed on Crystal was excessive given the nature of the charge against her along with her clean record.

“Maintaining Ms. Wilson’s current incarceration simply due to the inability to post a high bond while other individuals are released because they have greater financial resources but who have more significant criminal records or facing more serious charges does not serve any societal interest,” the motion reads.

Joseph Hinrichsen, the prosecutor handling Crystal’s case, filed a response on May 31 opposing the request, arguing Crystal Wilson no longer had any ties to Arizona and that Jesse’s brother strongly opposed Crystal’s release believing she was responsible for Jesse’s death and that she posed a threat to his own safety.

Hinrichsen also argued that Jesse’s surviving siblings claimed Crystal physically abused them and left them malnourished, but conceded that a Department of Child Safety investigation found the claims to be unsubstantiated but would not comment as to why.

Lastly, Hinrichsen suggested it remained possible Crystal murdered or injured Jesse despite not being criminally charged for doing so.

“Either the victim died as an accident and Defendant did not want the authorities to know perhaps believing if the victim died in a runaway attempt she would be held responsible, or Defendant caused the victim’s death,” the motion states.

Suchy filed a response on June 2 arguing the prosecution suggesting Crystal may have abused her adoptive children was “irrelevant and improper as they relate to the charged offense,” and that prosecutors likely wouldn’t be able to include the abuse accusations at trial given DCS’ findings.

Suchy also stressed that Crystal isn’t considered a violent offender in the eyes of the court and doesn’t intend on contacting Jesse’s siblings — much less harming them.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer signed an order on Tuesday releasing Crystal from jail on her own recognizance on the condition she undergoes electronic monitoring and not contact victims, complainants, witnesses or arresting officers.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to The Republic that Crystal was released on Wednesday.

Her next scheduled court appearance is on July 26 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Adoptive mother of Jesse Wilson released from jail on own recognizance