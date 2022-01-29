Adoptive parents arrested after police probe unsafe NH home

Jan. 29—SALEM, N.H. — A police officer investigating alleged child neglect describes in his report a putrid smell inside a North Main Street home, equating it to a dead body or rotting garbage.

Francis Lemieux, 58, and Cathy Ann St. Jean-Lemieux, 56, now face a combined dozen counts of child endangerment.

Police say the kids — ages 11, 12, 15, 16 and 17 — are all adopted. Reports include a sixth child, but without mention of age.

Salem police were notified Nov. 24, 2021 by the state Division of Children, Youth and Families. A report explains that a 15-year-old girl claimed her father, Lemieux, had assaulted and threatened her.

That case is still ongoing, but authorities also launched a wider investigation of the family's living situation.

The teen girl is described as having body odor, dirty hair, dirty fingernails, and ill-fitting clothes and shoes that looked soiled.

During a conversation with a Salem school nurse, a DCYF case worker learned of apparent bug bites on the girl and shared concern for her general hygiene and well-being.

Two police officers and a case worker for the state showed up at 145 North Main Street on Dec. 14, 2021 for an initial conversation and look around, according to reports.

An officer said he had St. Jean-Lemieux's permission to step inside, and that he proceeded wearing a protective suit, shoe coverings, a mask, a face shield and latex gloves.

Authorities discovered that one of the children was using a yoga mat found on the living room floor as a bed. Bunk beds and other sleeping areas in the home were described by police as "extremely filthy."

The report goes on to describe general "filth and squalor," sparking a request for a search warrant.

Officers returned Dec. 28, 2021 — the day one of the children turned 11 — to take a closer look at the entire space, including some that St. Jean-Lemieux initially denied access to.

A room-by-room breakdown of concerns is listed in the police report: Flies all around the kitchen, overflowing trash cans, cat litter and feces throughout, stained and filthy furniture and a urine stench.

Story continues

"The walls throughout most of the house were covered in some form of a stain or a brown-colored sludge that was splattered or dripping in different areas," it reads.

Included in court paperwork are three other people, now in their 30s, who are also adopted members of the family.

Lemieux and St. Jean-Lemeuix are both free on bail with arraignments scheduled for Feb. 14.

As of press time Friday, Salem police believed the children remained in the home with their parents. No one could be reached at DCYF.