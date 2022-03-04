Adoptive parents of Cal City boys plead not guilty to murder charges

Mar. 4—After more than a year of speculation about the whereabouts of two California City brothers who were reported as missing, attorneys for the boys' adoptive parents entered not guilty pleas on their clients' behalf Thursday to second-degree murder charges in their deaths.

Kern County Superior Court Judge Chad A. Louie called defendants Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, a significant risk to the public in ordering the parents held without bail. Neither showed any reaction during Thursday's proceedings.

Each is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to children and a single misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3.

Kern County Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith requested the court impose a gag order and seal the transcripts of the grand jury's indictment, matters set to be discussed at a hearing Tuesday.

Louie granted Smith's request to seal the offense reports for this case, which detail the Bakersfield Police Department's investigation.

Attorneys with the Kern County Indigent Defense Program represented the Wests in court; Alekxia Torres-Stallings represented Jacqueline West. Mai Shawwa represented Trezell West, though she was standing in for attorney Tim Hennessy.

A trial could begin May 23, Louie said. Both parents face 30 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said at a news conference Wednesday.

The bodies of the two boys remain missing, Zimmer said, although through "direct and circumstantial evidence," the grand jury believed the boys are dead and indicted the adoptive parents.

Trezell and Jacqueline West "induced others to participate in the commission of the crime" or "occupied a position of leadership ... in its commission," according to the indictment. The indictment added the adoptive parents committed "a crime that involved great violence ... other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness."

Furthermore, the indictment claims the defendants induced "a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime." Other allegations include "threatening witnesses," and preventing or dissuading these witnesses from testifying.

Zimmer said Wednesday she cannot comment on specifics of the case.

A group of people gathered at the courthouse Thursday morning to show their support for the West brothers. They all said they seek justice and have followed the case since the boys were reported missing in December 2020.

Rosanna Wills, a cousin of the brothers, said it provides comfort to know the parents are in jail. She said she seeks accountability for their actions.

"How can you all hurt these babies?" Wills said. "It's just sad."

Wills was also grateful the judge set no bail for the defendants because she doesn't want them to flee prosecution.

"If something happens to (the adoptive parents), we are not going to ever get closure," Wills said. "We need the bodies."

Charles Pettus, the biological father of the brothers, told The Californian he wants justice. He also thanked the community for searching for his sons.

"I appreciate everything that everybody is doing," Pettus said Thursday. "We just want to see how it will play out ... We'll have closure of everything that we've been going through (when) looking for our boys."

On Sept. 29, Pettus filed a complaint against Kern County alleging Kern County Child Protective Services and others negligently released the children into the care of the West parents.

Jana Slagle, the spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services, said in an email Wednesday she cannot comment on the lawsuit because of privacy laws.

Antonio Castillo, the lawyer representing Pettus, said Thursday the lawsuit is in the "pleading phase," or the very early stages. The attorney filed a claim against Kern County in late January, and added he is in contact with county counsel.

Castillo said the original complaint might be amended to include the new facts. This civil case also could be postponed until after the criminal trial is over, Castillo added.

"Charles (Pettus) wants to see that nothing like that ever happens again," Castillo added. "But we need to expose the deficiencies within ... (Child Protective Services) and how it is they essentially take children away."