Adoptive parents of Cal City boys plead not guilty to murder charges

Mar. 3—The adoptive parents of two California City boys pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges in connection with the boys' deaths.

Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, both pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to children and a single misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.

The bodies of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, remain missing, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has said.

The charges, brought via a grand jury indictment, were announced against the parents Wednesday.

Judge Chad A. Louie ordered the parents held without bail, saying the Wests were a significant risk to the public.

The pair faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison, if convicted of the second-degree murder charge, according to Zimmer.

The defendants are set to appear in court next Tuesday, when Louie set a hearing to discuss a gag order requested by Deputy District Attorney Eric Smith.

The trial could begin in late May, Louie said.