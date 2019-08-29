This Adorable Anglerfish Booklight Is Perfect For Late-Night Study Sessions

There's nothing more annoying than trying to study or read a book late at night while not also disturbing your roommate or partner. While book lights solve that problem and have been around for a while now, they're usually pretty standard and, well, boring. But fun LA-based brand Smoko has decided to add a dose of cuteness to your late-night cram sessions with this adorable Anglerfish Booklight ($15).

The light, which features a kawaii anglerfish design, is incredibly functional. The body of the light is able to pivot, allowing you to clip it onto your headboard, a shelf, or even the edge of a book to maximize your reading time. It's also very portable - at just roughly 3 inches tall and 3 inches wide, it can easily be carried on the go in a backpack or handbag. It's available for preorder now with a delivery date sometime between Sept. 15 and 30, so stock up on those books in the meantime!