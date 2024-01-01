‘Adorable’ baby killer whale plays and swims off Northern California coast. See it

Whale watchers in Monterey Bay got a special treat when two visiting pods of orcas, including one with a baby killer whale, showed off in the ocean off Northern California.

“What an incredible day we had,” Monterey Bay Whale Watch posted on Facebook about Friday, Dec. 30. “Monterey Bay was full of life and we were so excited to show all of our passengers some amazing wildlife!”

Sightings included killer whales, humpback whales and thousands of dolphins, including Pacific white-sided dolphins and northern right whale dolphins, the post said.

They also spotted a newborn calf with the orcas.

“It was so adorable and did a few spy hops and tail slaps during the encounter,” the post said.

The baby orca was part of a pod last seen off Southern California on Dec. 26, Colleen Talty with Monterey Bay Whale Watch told McClatchy News in an email.

“It was so cute,” Talty said. The orcas are not part of an Eastern Pacific Tropical pod making headlines in Southern California, however.

They are Bigg’s orcas, also known as transient killer whales, which roam the West Coast looking for food, Tatly said. The baby orca is probably the fourth offspring of a killer whale named Louise.

Another days-old orca with a “sweet little face” was recently caught on camera swimming with an endangered group of killer whales in Washington’s Puget Sound, experts said.

Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family, according to the World Wildlife Fund. They can reach up to 32 feet and more than 12,000 pounds.

Monterey is about 115 miles south of San Francisco.

Orcas can live up to 90 years and are a top predator, with 100 teeth. They feed mainly on marine mammals and fish, along with seabirds and marine turtles.

