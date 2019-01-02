This adorable couple has competed in 'Mario Kart' religiously since 2001

Start your year off with a dose of wholesomeness.

Redditor u/bork1138 took a picture of their parents' heartwarming tradition of competing in Mario Kart 64 to decide who has to make the daily tea. According to bork1138, they've been doing this "religiously" for the past 18 years.

Here's a photo of the couple in an almost identical position in 2014:

The OP says their father's go-to character is always Toad, and their mother mains Wario for battle and Yoshi for Grand Prix.

"Just a collision can lose a balloon," bork1138 wrote about their mother's love for Wario.

The parents usually play a round of Grand Prix and then a "best of 3" on Battle before choosing who has to make the tea.

According to bork1138, the beloved Nintendo 64 was actually their Christmas present in 1999, but it's been taken over by the dueling parents. By now the couple has gotten pretty good at it.

"I’ll be honest, although I’d moved out years ago, from what I’ve seen it’s fairly even," bork1138 said. "They both know all the tricks, to the point where few years back they had to agree not to use shortcuts or cheats as they would bicker."

Someone give these two a Twitch channel.