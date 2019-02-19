This Adorable Dog Shoveling Snow Puts Your Freeloading Pet To Shame

One dog from Massachusetts deserves a very good belly rub

One dog from Massachusetts deserves a very good belly rub.

A year-and-a-half-old pup named Rossi helped his owner with a dreaded winter chore Monday after heavy snow hit Boston.

Emily Marschok shared a video of her adorable fox red Labrador retriever Rossi to Instagram Monday happily pushing a shovel with his mouth to help clear snow from a parking lot.

“When mom and dad tell me to get a job....” she captioned the video.

“I was cleaning off my car and he picked the shovel up and decided to help,” Marschok told HuffPost.

Though the video (above) is undeniably cute, Rossi isn’t the first rascal to pitch in with chores and earn his kibble.

A German shepherd from Russia and Elsa, a yellow Labrador from Canada, paved the way for snow-shoveling pups everywhere back in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

