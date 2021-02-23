Adorable Husky Guard Dog Sleeps Through Staged Armed Robbery in a Jewelry Store in Thailand

An adorable female husky has gone viral on Thai social media after his owner posted CCTV footage of the dog sleeping as the local police department conducted an “armed robbery” training exercise in his jewelry store last week. Worawut Lomwanawong told Bored Panda his city’s police department picked his store as a case study for a security test on how to react to an armed robber entering his store to steal his jewelry. The robber for this exercise was a police officer dressed in plainclothes.

Lucky was sleeping in front of the store when an “armed robber” carrying a fake gun approached the counter and demanded money, as seen in the viral surveillance footage. Seconds later, Worawut handed a bag of cash to the robber and took off with it. Throughout the ordeal, Lucky was still sleeping soundly by the entrance. “The armed robbery in this video is of a policeman that my dog Lucky already knew; maybe that’s why he did nothing," Worawut said. "I found it very funny to see that he didn’t even try doing anything and continued to sleep. When I posted the video on Lucky’s page, I didn’t imagine it would go viral. It’s amazing to see that in just 3 days, the video has gained over 1 million views.” Worawut later explained the policeman visits his store every day as part of the local police department’s patrol routine. Although Lucky chose to sleep through this simulated incident, her owner believes she would spring into action when an actual robbery happens in his store. “To be honest, yes, in my opinion, I think she understands the human language,” he said. “She is mostly active and very compliant if I make some noise or ask her to do something. In the CCTV camera, you could clearly see I couldn’t make any noise to signal my dog because it wasn’t a real situation and I had to keep my calm.” Lucky was a stray dog before Worawut took her in seven years ago. She was pregnant and was in bad health when her owner adopted her from the streets. Worawut took her to a veterinarian to treat her tick-borne disease and venereal granuloma. However, the doctor could not give her the medication or else it would affect her pregnancy.

But the doctor was able to treat Lucky of her diseases. Worawut named her Lucky because she had a rough life on the streets, and he “wanted her to start a new life full of luck.”

Although Lucky considers Worawut’s store as her first home, the dog also spends time at a convenience store near his shop where she was found.

Worawut never expected the surveillance footage to go viral when he uploaded it on the Facebook fan page he made for Lucky.

“In my opinion, I never thought that this video clip could be viral because I just uploaded it on my Facebook fan page without expecting anything,” he said. “Though I do have to admit, that it felt like a dream when it went viral a day later and many people across the internet started sharing the video clip.” Feature Image via นุงลัคกี้ ไซบิเรียนเซินเจิ้น (left, screenshot), Lovely Fake Dog (right)

