This Adorable Minnie Mouse Ride-On Vehicle is $50 Off Right Now at Target

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Make their childhood dreams come true with this epic gift idea

Target

There are some holiday memories you just can’t forget. Like viciously unwrapping that box bigger than you are to reveal the ultimate ride-on toy. Or the fact that we have officially entered the 30th holiday season that my parents have yet to gift me with a Barbie Jeep (I kid, sort of). But this Kid Trax 6V Disney Minnie Mouse Flower Power 4x4 Powered Ride-On makes all of those childhood dreams come true—and then some—at 20% off. And according to price tracker website Honey, this is the lowest price it’s dropped to in at least three months at $199.99 at Target today, saving a whopping $50.

To buy: Kid Trax 6V Disney Minnie Mouse Flower Power 4x4 Powered Ride-On, $199.99 (was $249.99); target.com



Whether your little one is obsessed with all things Disney or specifically loyal to Minnie Mouse, they will flip for this toy 4x4 for fierce riders between the ages of 3 to 5 years old and up to 60 pounds. The jeep goes both forwards and backwards at up to 2.5 MPH so be warned: there will be endless giggles as they take off (because here’s the real secret they don’t know: you can catch up with them!)

Target

And when it comes time to charge, grab the included wall charger for the rechargeable battery. Then they’ll be back to steering and pressing on the foot pedal in no time. And whether they're cruising on the sidewalk, driveway, or making use of the rubber traction strip tires while exploring in the backyard, it will always be a smooth ride and the guaranteed hit of every playdate.

To buy: Kid Trax 6V Disney Minnie Mouse Flower Power 4x4 Powered Ride-On, $199.99 (was $249.99); target.com