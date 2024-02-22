Adorable newborn elephant bonds with his family at Nebraska zoo. See the cute photos

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomed the newest member to the elephant herd last weekend.

A male calf made his public debut Feb. 20 at just two days old, the Nebraska zoo said in a Facebook post.

The new elephant was born Sunday, Feb. 18.

The baby elephant doesn’t have a name yet.

He doesn’t have a name just yet, but photos show the calf and his mother, Omma in the sunshine exploring the mud wallow.

The calf played with his mom, Omma.

The zoo’s herd has grown over the past couple years, the zoo said.

“With this calf, our herd is entering a new chapter,” said Ryan Sears, curator of large mammals. “Growing our herd by five in just two years is a significant achievement. Not only for us, but for the population of African elephants within zoos everywhere. Our Zoo is helping to ensure a diverse population of elephants for years to come.”

The zoo closed the elephant exhibit to allow the calf to bond with its herd. Once it reopens, visitors will be able to see Omma and her calf spending their time outside.

