Adorable photos of King Charles that show he's just a regular grandpa

Prince Charles is a devoted grandfather. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles has five grandchildren and five step-grandchildren from Camilla's first marriage.

Photos show him doting on his grandchildren as babies and collecting gifts for them.

Charles held Prince Louis on his lap during Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

King Charles has five royal grandchildren and five step-grandchildren from Camilla's first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

King Charles poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th birthday with Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles' son Prince William has three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. His younger son Prince Harry has two children with Meghan Markle: Archie and Lilibet.

Camilla has five grandchildren from her first marriage. Her son Tom Parker Bowles and his wife Sarah have two kids, Lola and Freddy. Her daughter Laura is married to Harry Lopes and has a daughter Eliza and twin boys, Gus and Louis.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, Charles gave his step-granddaughter Eliza a boost on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles holds his step-granddaughter Eliza on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Eliza was in William and Kate's wedding party in 2011.

When Prince George was born, Charles collected gifts for his newest grandchild.

King Charles with a present for his grandson Prince George at the Whitstable Oyster Festival in 2013 at Whitstable Harbour in Kent. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent in 2013, well-wishers gave him a tiny souvenir shirt for Prince George.

He appeared excited to receive a teddy bear for George at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2013.

King Charles holds a teddy bear for Prince George during a visit to the 132nd Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles kept the teddy bear dry under his umbrella.

As George grew, Charles listened attentively to his toddler musings.

King Charles, Prince George, and Prince William at Trooping the Colour 2015. Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images

George pointed out into the distance at Trooping the Colour in 2015.

Four generations of the royal family, including Charles and his oldest son and grandson, baked a Christmas pudding together for military veterans in 2018.

Prince George mixes a Christmas pudding for ex-military personnel as Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth look on. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Prince George is clearly in the moment mixing that Christmas pudding," Chris Jackson, the Getty Images royal photographer who snapped this photo, previously told Insider. "And everyone's obviously feeling quite relaxed. But, at the same time, this picture has historical connotations because you've got the heirs to the throne and the Queen. It was a rare moment to capture all four of them together, looking so relaxed."

When Prince Louis was a baby, Charles held him close.

King Charles holds Prince Louis in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles held Louis after a family photoshoot in the gardens of Clarence House for his 70th birthday in 2018.

Now that he's a little more grown up, Charles holds him in his lap.

Prince Louis sits on his grandfather King Charles' lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall in June 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Louis sat on his grandfather's lap at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall in June to mark Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee.

Even when the occasional meltdown happens, Charles isn't phased.

Queen Elizabeth smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour alongside King Charles, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte in June 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The roar of military planes flying over Buckingham Palace appeared to be too much for 4-year-old Louis at this year's Trooping the Colour.

