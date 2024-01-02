ADOT announces SR closure due to traffic shift
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and Interstate 10.
Northbound 48th Street/State Route 143 will also be closed between Broadway Road and University from 10 p.m.
These routes will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, January 5, to 4 a.m. on Monday, January 8, for a traffic shift.
This closure is due to a scheduled freeway improvement project by the ADOT.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT announces SR closure due to traffic shift