ADOT to change how contractors contact people experiencing homelessness

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) have made changes to how contractors make contact with people experiencing homelessness on state land. Although ADOT uses two main contractors for debris, trash and litter cleanup, there is concern about how those hired employees are working with those who are unsheltered. Last month, ABC15 met Zach Davis who was living under the State Route 143 underpass along Washington Street. Davis describes that as an area that has the most shade during triple-digit temperatures.

