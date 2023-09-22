ADOT finishes yearlong pavement project on schedule, expanding and refining I-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation completed fixing the pavement on Interstate 17 from Dunlap Road to Deer Valley Road after construction started in summer 2022.

As part of the recently completed project, ADOT extended and repaired pavement while also enhancing road safety, according to an ADOT news release.

The construction included the replacement of pavement markings, repairs to bridge deck pavements, installation of crack sealant, new metal expansion joints on freeway bridges, and the application of new lane striping and pavement markings.

ADOT also used the Diamond grinding technique when repairing the road, where the pavement is smoothened and preserved, using more durable products than rubberized asphalt, allowing an easier ride for drivers.

This completed project will also get rid of the freeway road closures on either side of the road that were needed for the construction, ADOT said.

ADOT advised that drivers be alert and safe while using the new stretch of the Black Canyon Freeway.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT finishes yearlong pavement project on schedule