The Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) updated their safety manual to include a rule that will make it so Arizona and other states are unable to have humurous highway safety signs.

On Dec. 19, 2023, the FHWA said states would have two years to adopt the 11th (and newest) version of their safety manual. In the manual, the FHWA said they wanted to clarify that safety and transportation-related-messages needed to be clear, direct and meaningful to those driving.

"The FHWA recommended that messages with obscure meaning, references to popular culture, that are intended to be humorous, or otherwise use nonstandard syntax for a traffic control device, not be displayed because they can be misunderstood or understood only by a limited segment of road users and, therefore, degrade the overall effectiveness of the sign as an official traffic control device," the new manual read.

The Arizona Department of Transportation maintains an annual tradition of organizing traffic safety message contests for their road signs. Participants submit ideas for these messages, often featuring humorous content. In the 2023 contest, over 3,700 traffic safety message ideas were submitted, with winners including phrases like "seatbelts always pass the vibe check" and "I'm just a sign asking drivers to use turn signals."

A spokesperson with ADOT said they are in the middle of reviewing the newest manual and do not have anything to add.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT freeway messages may see changes in the upcoming years due to new regulations