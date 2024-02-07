ADOT spends $38.5M on Main Street upgrades in east Mesa

A five-mile stretch of Main Street in east Mesa will get a $38.5 million upgrade from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The project dubbed US 60X will make improvements between Sossaman and Meridian roads. Construction on the improvements started Monday and is expected to take two years to complete.

On average there are between 11,000 and 15,000 vehicle trips per day on that stretch of road, said Doug Nintzel, a spokesperson for ADOT.

The department has maintained responsibility for this stretch of Main Street because it once operated as the old U.S. 60 Route. Once the upgrades are wrapped up, ownership of the roads will be turned over to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

The corridor lies largely around unincorporated Maricopa County land and not in Mesa.

The concept and plans for this project were initially developed in 2017 as part of an ADOT study.

Improvements to expect

Access and safety for businesses along the road, including enhanced roadway lighting will be among the upgrades to the multimillion project. The street will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.

Traffic signals will be replaced along the corridor but changes to its sequencing are not a part of the project, Nintzel said.

Among other upgrades to be installed include:

Sidewalks

Curbs

Gutters

Bike lanes

Improved drainage

Construction is expected to take place during the weekday with at least one lane open in each direction and at times weekend work may be necessary, according to a news release from ADOT.

Access to local businesses will be maintained.

