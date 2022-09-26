ADP: One shot after unknown SUV pulls next to victim and starts shooting
One person was shot after Atlanta Police said an unknown SUV pulled up next to the victim and open gunshots.
On Sunday around 5:15 p.m. near 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. police located one person with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing and police have no information on a possible suspect.
