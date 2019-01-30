ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics also improved on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents and improved year over year. Total revenues of $3.50 billion outpaced the consensus mark by $69.1 million and also improved year over year.

Quarterly results benefited from positive impacts of transformation initiatives and operating efficiencies.

Over the past year, shares of ADP have gained 10.9%, significantly outperforming the 1.9% rally of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has however declined 6.5% in the same time frame.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Segment in Details

Employer Services revenues of $2.45 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported and organic constant-currency basis. The number of employees on ADP clients' payrolls in the United States rose 2.3%. New business bookings increased 1% in the reported quarter.

PEO Services revenues were up 12% year over year to $1.06 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 545,000, up 9% from the prior-year quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients in the fiscal second-quarter 2019 increased 21% to $129 million. The company’s average client funds balance climbed 5% year over year to $23.6 billion. Average interest yield on client funds was 2.2%, up 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT came in at $786.5 million, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBIT margin increased about 320 bps in the quarter to 22.4%.

Segment-wise, Employer Services segment’s margin increased 460 bps on a year-over-year basis. The same for PEO Services segment improved approximately 70 bps in the quarter.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited second-quarter fiscal 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.79 billion compared with $1.49 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $2.00 billion remained flat sequentially.