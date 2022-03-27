ADPS officer resigns after being charged with DUI in Gloverville

Mar. 27—An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer has resigned after being arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Aaron Hunkins, who has been employed by public safety for nine years, is charged with driving under the influence, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Hunkins worked Steeplechase security for Aiken Public Safety Saturday afternoon, according to Hayes.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, which made the arrest, said Hunkins was pulled over on Augusta Road near Ash Street in Gloverville at 1:02 a.m. Sunday morning.

Any time there is a conduct violation within the department, an internal investigation takes place. However, Hayes said Hunkins tendered his resignation following the incident and the department has accepted it.

This is the second Aiken officer arrested for driving under the influence this week.

On March 19, Aiken County Sheriff's Office Deputy Justin Rutland was pulled over by Georgia State Patrol near the intersection of West Bay and Carolan streets, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

He is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

At the time of his arrest, Rutland was on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting incident in Graniteville on Feb. 3.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Rutland resigned last weekend.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.