ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting

Oct. 14—What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening.

First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting with non-life threatening injuries and that it occurred on Whiskey Road and the person who was shot was dropped off at the McDonalds.

He said the person who was shot was transported by emergency medical services to a nearby hospital.

Spann said the incident was isolated and there was no larger threat to the community.

It is not yet known if charges will be filed.