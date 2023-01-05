Adrian Chavez died Tuesday

Jan. 5—Odessa defense attorney Adrian Chavez, a member of a well-known family filled with attorneys, died Tuesday.

The son of Tony Chavez and the brother of Brian and Luis Chavez, Adrian Chavez graduated from Permian High School in 1987 and he obtained a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1991. He obtained his law degree from Texas Tech University in May 1994 and received his license in November 1994.

Chavez ran into trouble with the State Bar of Texas on a handful of occasions, most recently in June. He received a public reprimand for failing to return a client's complete file to the client and was ordered to pay $800 in attorney's fees.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he was also sentenced in July 2021 to 24 months in prison and three years probation by a U.S. District Court judge after the then 52-year-old pleaded guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.