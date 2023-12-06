Adrian commission to seek public feedback on how to best use grant funds from Crimson Holdings

ADRIAN — East side Adrian residents who have been dealing with the negative effects coming from the odors produced by the Crimson Holdings egg processing facility could start seeing some financial windfalls through the city of Adrian after the first of the new year.

A consent order that was signed in Lenawee County District Court earlier this year by District Judge Laura J. Schaedler ruled that Crimson Holdings, 1336 E. Maumee St., must install a packed bed scrubber system and continue to receive ongoing court monitoring after the installation of the scrubber. Schaedler's order also made it so Crimson Holdings will establish a $100,000 grant fund that will be administered by the city of Adrian as a means to benefit the east side Adrian residents who have been negatively impacted by the nuisance odors.

The grant fund will be provided to the city in two $50,000 installments, one of which the city is now in possession of. The second installment will be given to the city exactly one year from the date when it received the first $50,000 disbursement.

This money, granted to the city, can be used in any manner at the discretion of the Adrian City Commission, which discussed at length Monday evening during its premeeting work study session, how those funds could best be used as a benefit to the east side residents.

What came from the commission’s discussion was a community forum should be held sometime after the start of the new year in which residents can suggest ways the first $50,000 should be allocated and then how the second $50,000 disbursement should be used.

A meeting location for the forum is still being worked on, but the commission requested City Administrator Greg Elliott find some availability at the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds, which is very close on the city’s east side to the Crimson Holdings facility. Some commissioners even referred to the fairgrounds as “ground zero” because of its proximity to Crimson Holdings.

Crimson Holdings LLC, which is operated by OvaInnovations of Madison, Wisconsin, bought the former Dairy Farmers of America plant in 2021 along East Maumee Street on the east side of Adrian near the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds, and converted it from making powdered milk to making powdered eggs used in pet food. It is pictured here, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, with its newly installed 100-feet exhaust stack atop the factory's roofing structure.

Once public feedback has been gathered at the community forum, the city will get to work formulating some form of follow-up whether that be through mail-in forms/surveys or online surveys.

When Schaedler’s consent order was signed this summer by city representation and leadership from Crimson Holdings, the city began brainstorming the idea of the $100,000 resembling the city’s revolving loan fund that assists homeowners who are within the city’s blight remediation program. Instead of a loan fund, however, this would be more of a grant program, Elliott explained to the commission Monday evening, that could help with home repairs, for example. None of the city-awarded money will be used for offsetting local property taxes.

The money also should benefit residents who physically reside on the east side, not any of the landlords, many of whom, Adrian’s City Attorney John Gillooly said, do not live within the limits of the city of Adrian. Some landlords he referenced during Monday’s meeting, reside out of state and even outside of the United States.

“I think (Judge Schaedler) would be much, much happier in the distribution of the funds to those who physically live (in east Adrian) as opposed to somebody who is in Ontario or California,” he said. “We are seeing people from all over the country now who have purchased real estate since the crash in the city of Adrian; internationally, as well.”

The city also will need to determine the affected radius area of the east side community, Elliott said. That was not something Schaedler specified in any of her court rulings.

Dec. 5, 2022, was the date in which Schaedler issued her first judgement in favor of the city of Adrian against Crimson Holdings, Gillooly said, following an evidentiary hearing regarding the nuisance odors. Additional hearings have been held in District Court since then, including a September hearing where Schaedler found Crimson Holdings to be in contempt of court for not following rulings of previous court orders. Because of this finding, she ordered more funds to be set aside as a benefit for east side Adrian residents, totaling $22,750.

This amount was determined by the 130 hours in which Crimson Holdings operated outside the scope of orders in which Schaedler ruled the facility could be functioning. Those 130 hours of noncompliance were fined at a rate of $175 per hour.

The city appears before Schaedler or District Judge Todd M. Morgan every two weeks for nuisance abatement hearings, Gillooly said.

Nearly 20 Adrian protesters marched from Adrian's Monument Park to Crimson Holdings LLC, an egg processing facility at 1336 E. Maumee St., Thursday, June 8, 2023. The protesters raised concerns about the egg smell coming the factory and discussed those issues with Emily Bir, second from right, and Sean Moscynski, right, representatives with LS2group, a public relations firm.

Schaedler requested the city form a workforce remediation program using the $22,750 that targets residents who have blight violations at their homes. This wouldn’t be a permanent solution, Gillooly said, but it’s something that can give ailing residents a helping hand. Right now, each blight violation in the city of Adrian is enforced at $175.

“Often times what we hear, is that a lot of residents especially on the east side and the like, don’t have the funds necessary to remediate some problems that they have,” Gillooly said, noting things like cutting the grass, scrape and paint jobs and removal of debris from outside the home could be addressed. “... I believe that (Schaedler) wants this money spent on people who have access to hammer and nails, who can help out residents in a prompt manner so that these violations go away. We would be willing to dismiss (the violations) without payment of fines and costs in certain circumstances.”

The city would want to find the handymen around the area who would be able to complete tasks effectively and efficiently, Gillooly said. The city would issue a standard release to those individuals who would offer their services for the remediation program, clarifying the project is being done using grant funding and the city of Adrian would not assume any liability.

Gillooly also suggested the city keep a small portion of the $22,750 aside to use in future court cases in which blight violators might be unable to fund their repairs. The city, he said, would be able to direct those homeowners to the workforce remediation program.

“I think it would buy us a lot of goodwill with the residents and the court as well,” he said.

Air quality public meeting and hearing is today

State regulators from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will hold a virtual public meeting and hearing on two topics related to Crimson Holdings starting at 6:30 p.m. today.

The virtual meeting will be streamed inside the Adrian District Library in downtown Adrian, 143 E. Maumee St., and will be offered in both English and Spanish. The English broadcast will be in the library’s lower-level community room and the Spanish broadcast will be in the meeting room on the library’s main floor. There is no cost for people to attend.

To access the meeting outside of watching the library’s broadcast, people can pre-register for the meeting at tinyurl.com/Crimson-Holdings. There also is an option for calling into an English-only audio broadcast of the meeting at 636-651-3142 and using the conference code 374288.

There are two actions that are expected to be taken at the meeting/hearing. One will be for an air permit that will allow Crimson Holdings to install and operate the scrubber system, which is designed to treat any emissions from the plant before they are released into the air. The second action item is regarding enforcement to address noncompliance related to odor and equipment installation violations.

EGLE will allow time for public comment. The public comment period runs through Jan. 8.

More information can be found at Michigan.gov/EGLECrimsonHoldings.

