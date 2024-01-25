Adrian Mechanical Services OK'd to take on boiler, pump repair work at Bohn Pool

ADRIAN — Bohn Pool’s boiler and pump are both scheduled for repair in advance of the 2024 summer swimming season in Adrian.

The Adrian City Commission, at its Jan. 16 regular meeting, accepted the lowest of four bids from Adrian Mechanical Services Co. to complete the needed work at the pool. The bid for the work was accepted by the commission at a price tag of $56,610. Adrian Mechanical Services also noted it would work with a 42-day lead time.

Additional bids for the repair work, received by the city on Dec. 28, came in from JR Piping Group, Owosso, at $65,000; Monroe Plumbing and Heating, Adrian, at $82,100; and Positive Trades Group, Michigan Center, at $94,500.

The city’s finance department indicated there are sufficient funds to support a contract with Adrian Mechanical Services to complete the task.

Last year was another summer of recent struggles in making sure Bohn Pool, a soon to be 52-year-old public facility, could last for the entire season. Some of last year’s swimming season was cut short because the pool dealt with a trio of issues including the boiler failure that delayed the start of the swimming season, a faulty water filtration pump and problems with the chemical delivery system.

The pool, which generally employs teens and high school or college students who are on summer break, is open from June through the second or third week of August. During an optimal summer, the pool is open for at least 80 days, Jeremiah Davies, Adrian Parks and Recreation director, previously said.

“To ensure that we didn’t lose the (2024) season, the first thing we had to tackle was the pump and then the boiler,” Davies said during the city’s Jan. 2 premeeting work study session, in which he introduced a proposal of repairing Bohn Pool’s boiler and pump and vouched for the commission’s approval of hiring Adrian Mechanical Services.

When the boiler malfunctioned in July last year, the water at Bohn Pool was 10-15 degrees below optimal swimming pool water, which, Davies said, is between 78 and 82 degrees. A public swimming pool can be operated without a working boiler, he added, but “it will simply come down what users are willing to tolerate in regard to the pool temperature.”

For more information about Bohn Pool, the Adrian Parks and Recreation Department can be contacted at 517-264-4876. Davies also can be contacted at 517-264-4807 or via email at jdavies@adrianmi.gov.

In other business

The Adrian City Commission at its Jan. 16 regular meeting also:

Approved the purchase of one replacement patrol vehicle for the Adrian Police Department at $47,919. Police Chief Vince Emrick told the commission in a memorandum one Ford Interceptor was located and approved for purchase in November. Because of being on a waiting list for a Chevrolet Tahoe and having encountered “a host of problems” with the newer Tahoes already in the department’s fleet, it was the recommendation of the department to purchase a second Ford Explorer Interceptor at the Michigan Department of Management and Budget Cooperative Purchasing Program price. The vehicle will be purchased from Gorno Ford, Woodhaven.

Approved the recommendation from Emrick to upfit the new patrol vehicle and to utilize the services of the Adrian Sign Shop for completing the work. Bids were solicited, Emrick said, and the Adrian Sign Shop, at $17,650, was the lone response. Because two vehicles will be upfitted — the November patrol vehicle and the replacement approved last week — the total cost of the upfitting work comes out to $35,300. Emrick said the department has worked with the Adrian Sign Shop in the past and “have been pleased with their work.” By upfitting the vehicles, each patrol vehicle will have standard police equipment installed.

Approved and accepted the lowest of three bids from Rock Hard Concrete, Adrian, for conducting bridge improvements this spring at Trestle Park. The bid of $31,875 will add concrete to the park’s bridge in place of timbers. It is the plan of the city’s to gradually phase out the use of timber at the park, which has been accustomed to deterioration over the years, and replace with concrete.

Authorized Adrian’s utilities department to submit a grant application to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) for the purpose of aiding in the efforts to identify water service lines that may contain lead, including galvanized services. The grant, according to a memo from Utilities Director William Sadler, will cover costs for project planning development related to service line replacements and outreach/education in support of service line replacement activities. The grant application opened Jan. 1 and is due by Jan. 31. The maximum amount is $600,000 with no matching grant funds required, Sadler said. Grants will be awarded as soon as March, and grant activities can run through September 2026.

Reviewed and placed on file miscellaneous city reports including the December 2023 monthly report from the Adrian Fire Department, which noted 434 total responses in December; the monthly ambulance income report; and at least 15 pages of enforcements and rental inspections.

