Adrian police identify man's body that was found Sept. 2 in River Raisin

ADRIAN — A man's body that was found earlier this month in the River Raisin in Adrian has been identified.

The remains have been identified as Willie Clarence Adams, 43, of Adrian, the Adrian Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. His body was recovered Sept. 2 in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue near the Trestle Trail Bridge. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is active and ongoing, the police said.

No further information was released.

The Trestle Trail Bridge along the Kiwanis Trail is between West Maple Avenue and West Maumee Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any witnesses who have not yet made a statement to police should contact Detective LaMar Rufner with the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or they can submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian police identify man's body found Sept. 2 in River Raisin