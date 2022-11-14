Adrian police investigate armed robbery Sunday at Family Dollar

Adrian police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Family Dollar store, 408 W. Maumee St. in Adrian.

Adrian police were dispatched at 2:09 p.m. Sunday to the store at 408 W. Maumee St., a news release said. It was reported that a man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk at the register.

The suspect was wearing a face covering, but he is described as a white male, 18-20 years old, with brown hair and about 6 feet tall.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction from the store with an unknown amount of small bills.

The Lenawee County Sheriff Office's K-9 unit assisted in attempting to track the suspect.

The suspect remained at large as of Monday morning, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4819 or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar