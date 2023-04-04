ADRIAN ― Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Adrian and caused damage to a house.

Adrian police officers were dispatched at 2:54 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of State Street to a report of three people shooting guns in the area, a news release from the Adrian Police Department said. Officers received several calls about these people walking along the Kiwanis Trail and the railroad tracks in the area and that one of the people had a gun.

After obtaining witness statements officers were able to find that the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Logan Street, the news release said. There was gunshot damage to the residence, but no injuries are believed to have occurred.

The suspects are described as:

Black male, 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

White male, 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants

Hispanic male, 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any witnesses who have not yet made a statement to police, are asked to contact Detective Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4808 or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian police investigate shooting that damaged house