Adrian Public Schools Board of Education OKs special school election for Tuesday, May 7

ADRIAN — The Adrian Public Schools Board of Education gave the OK at its board meeting Monday, Jan. 8, calling for a special school election that will be held Tuesday, May 7, for the district’s operating millage renewal proposal.

As explained to the school board by Dan Pena, APS’ business manager in both December and again at Monday’s January meeting, the current 18 mills operating millage expires after the 2024 tax year. A resolution presented to the board in December and again Monday, authorized the district to hold a special election May 7, to ask district voters to approve the renewal of the operating millage.

The 18-mill levy is on all property, except principal residence and other exempt property, Pena explained during the meeting. Funding from the levy equates to almost $4.7 million of the district’s annual budget each year. The amount the levy should generate is $4,715,596.

“This levy allows the school to receive the full per-pupil foundation allowance from the state of Michigan,” he said in a written executive summary that was presented to the school board.

Both the resolution and the ballot language for the May 7 special election were approved unanimously by the board. In order to get the item on the special election ballot, the district needed to approve the resolution calling for the election to be completed before 4 p.m. Feb. 13.

The proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The millage rate limitation comes out to 18.2517 mills ($18.2517 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). If district voters renew the operating millage, it will go into effect for a period of 10 years, from 2025 to 2034, for the purpose of providing funds to the district for operating purposes. Once 2034 comes around, the operating millage would need to be placed before the board of education again for renewal.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Adrian Public Schools, 785 Riverside Ave., Suite 1. People also can contact the district by calling 517-264-6640 if they have questions about the ballot proposition.

In other business

The Adrian Public Schools Board of Education at its Jan. 8 meeting also:

• Heard a report from several district instructors as well as from Kelly McNichol, a career education navigator with the Align Center for Workforce Development, who talked about APS’ recent slew of holding career fairs and other district events that promoted careers and jobs. A number of career professionals have visited both Springbrook Middle School and Adrian High School this school year, it was announced. Eighth graders were even able to explore building careers during a field trip to Eastern Michigan University. The emphasis on holding such events, as expressed by Superintendent Nate Parker, is to show students the many jobs that are available to them after school.

• Accepted the resignation of Elissa Mihm, effective Dec. 20.

• Approved five new hires, including Luke Kenney, assistant director of community recreation; Mercedes Swisher, Drager Head Start/Early Education Center teacher’s assistant; Megan Boring, Drager Head Start/Early Education Center parent educator; Elijah Terrill, food service van driver; and Rosemary Orozco, Drager Head Start/Early Education Center teacher’s assistant.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian school board OKs special school election for Tuesday, May 7