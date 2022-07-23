Adrian Public Schools promotes Mary Bruggenwirth to full-time Head Start director

ADRIAN — Adrian Public Schools has promoted its assistant Head Start director to the role of Head Start director.

Mary Bruggenwirth was named director of Adrian's Head Start program, which is at Drager Early Education Center, effective July 1, a news release issued Thursday by the Adrian Public Schools said. She was hired as the assistant Head Start director in June 2021 and has been serving as interim director since September 2021, as the successor to David Bull, previous Head Start director for 27 years, the release said. When Bruggenwirth was hired last summer, Bull said, “Mary represents the best and brightest of our next generation of leaders in Lenawee County.”

The mission of Head Start is to “promote the school readiness of young children from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development,” the release said.

Bruggenwirth has a Bachelor of Science degree in special education and a Master of Arts degree in early childhood education. She has more than 15 years of experience in early childhood education as well as classroom and educational leadership roles.

“Bruggenwirth’s education and experience make her uniquely qualified for leading this program,” the release said.

She was recently named a Siena Heights University Alumni Rising Star. She graduated from the Lenawee Leadership program and she rejuvenated the Lenawee Childcare Directors’ Group, the release said.

The Head Start Early Childhood Program has been a part of Adrian Public Schools since 1965 and serves low-income, pregnant mothers and children from birth to 5 years old. The program provides services that include home-based parent educators, center-based care, social services and comprehensive health care including vision, hearing and dental screenings.

As Head Start director, Bruggenwirth will lead a team of 70 staff and oversee services to 298 children and families throughout Lenawee County, the release said.

Preschool classrooms are in Adrian, Addison and Hudson and are operated by Adrian's Head Start program. Early Head Start classrooms that serve infants and toddlers are in Adrian.

