Adrian Sainsbury Is The CEO & Executive Director of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) And They Just Picked Up 4.1% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Adrian Sainsbury, the CEO & Executive Director of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) recently shelled out UK£40k to buy stock, at UK£11.67 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Close Brothers Group

The CFO, Group Finance Director & Executive Director Michael Morgan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£41k worth of shares at a price of UK£14.93 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£12.17. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Michael Morgan was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.13k shares worth UK£80k. But they sold 2.72k shares for UK£41k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Close Brothers Group insiders. They paid about UK£13.12 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Close Brothers Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Close Brothers Group insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about UK£3.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Close Brothers Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Close Brothers Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Close Brothers Group has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

