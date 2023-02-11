Adrian school board to consider Stasi Soto for Springbrook assistant principal

ADRIAN — An interview selection committee has recommended a veteran high school educator be considered for the assistant principal role at Springbrook Middle School.

The Adrian Board of Education will consider approving Stasi Soto for the administrator role at its meeting Monday, Feb. 13. If approved, Soto will succeed Lisa Fisher, who is now an assistant principal at Adrian High School.

Stasi Soto

“It is evident that Stasi cares about kids and builds a great working relationship with her students. I am excited that she is bringing her passion for students and APS to Springbrook Middle School as a part of our administrative team. She will be an asset to our staff, students and community,” Springbrook Principal Adam Benschoter said in a news release from the district.

Soto currently is a Spanish teacher at Adrian High School, the release said. She came to Adrian Public Schools in 2009 as a middle school math teacher at both Springbrook and Drager middle schools. She transitioned to the high school in 2010 and has taught Spanish and mathematics since then. She has also served on many committees such as positive behavior interventions and supports, Freshmen Fair and school improvement. She also has led students on international field trips, the release added.

She has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Eastern Michigan University and expects to complete her master’s degree from Central Michigan University in May.

“I am very honored and excited to serve our middle school students, parents and community,” Soto said in the release. “I look forward to working alongside the great staff and administrative team as we continue to provide a quality education that both challenges and inspires.”

School board secretary Mike Buku was one of the interview selection committee members and said Soto demonstrated “great passion and enthusiasm for all of APS.” He also said there was a qualified field of both internal and external candidates for the position.

Story continues

“She brings a wealth of experience and a history of leadership and innovation to this position and will continue to be a tremendous asset to our district,” Buku said in the release.

The board’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be in the Adrian High School cafeteria. The meeting is open to the public. To view the board’s agenda for the meeting, visit www.adrianmaples.org/district/board-of-education.php.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Stasi Soto recommended to be Springbrook assistant principal