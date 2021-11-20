Adrian Williams, 31, of Olathe identified as victim in Saturday morning fatal shooting

Brianna Childers, Topeka Capital-Journal
Topeka police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Topeka that claimed the life of Olathe resident Adrian Williams.
The Topeka police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed an Olathe man.

Adrian Williams, 31, has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred around 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania.

According to Lt. Kelvin Johnson, police responded to the scene after dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots with one person appearing to be injured.

Officers arriving at the scene found a large group of people and Williams with gunshot wounds.

Johnson said American Medical Response responded to the scene but Williams didn't survive.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police investigate Saturday morning shooting in east Topeka

