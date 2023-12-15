Adrian won't see fallout from mayor's signed housing grant application

ADRIAN — An investigation into the potential causes and effects of a recent grant application signed by Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath certifying that the city has a working consolidated plan approved through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — when it doesn't — was closed earlier this month.

The Adrian City Commission heard an update from attorney John Gillooly at the commission’s Dec. 4 work study session about what he has been able to discover since it was brought to the commission’s attention in October that Heath signed a grant application at the request of the Lenawee County Continuum of Care attesting the city had an approved consolidated plan for housing development.

Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath is pictured inside the mayor's office at Adrian City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, after being reelected in the 2023 general election as the city's mayor for another two years.

The grant request was through HUD in the amount of $200,000. The city of Adrian does not have a consolidated plan, nor does Lenawee County.

Heath at a previous commission meeting, said she signed the document unaware it was stating to the fact of Adrian having a consolidated plan. Such plans are for housing affordability as prescribed by HUD and are typically done only for entitlement communities, which neither Adrian nor Lenawee County are classified as such. The state of Michigan has a consolidated plan.

The city took near-immediate action and corresponded with HUD, the CoC, Housing Help of Lenawee, the Legacy Housing Project and Catherine Cobb Safe House to nullify the signed document. Each of the agencies requested funding through the grant application.

“We do not have a consolidated plan and (Lenawee) County does not have a consolidated plan,” Gillooly said during the commission’s Dec. 4 study session. “We suggested that those (documents) were signed in error.”

Gillooly said he does not believe the city will be adversely affected, nor should there be any kind of impact to the agencies in which Heath was signing for the consolidated plan.

Once the commission became aware of Heath signing the document, commissioners requested the investigation take place to determine what effect the signed document might have on the city, as well as to determine if there were similar documents signed by Heath without the commission’s knowledge.

At an Oct. 2 regular meeting of the city commission, Heath said it was a regular practice of hers to sign documents and requests from agencies and organizations on behalf of the city. This statement proved to be a concern of the commission who agreed the investigation would help find other such documents.

Heath signed support letters for Adrian College, Siena Heights University and the Croswell Opera House. This type of practice is well within her mayoral boundaries, Gillooly said.

“I’m confident that there has been no other certification of consolidated plans signed,” he said.

With all due respect, he suggested the commission close the issue and that it is “time to turn the page.”

“The federal government has our position. I don’t believe anything has come of it, we have not heard back,” he said. “... I believe it is all going to work out. We can jump through an additional hoop, if necessary.”

It’s fairly common for the mayor and even city administration to sign letters of support, Adrian city administrator Greg Elliott said. It’s a far better practice, he suggested, for the commission to show its support for something as the entire legislative body.

“It speaks much more loudly to the agency when it comes from the legislative body as opposed to writing an opinion from a personal position,” he said.

A support letter, Gillooly explained, is something more of a subject basis where an entity or person agrees with a program taking place. Whereas a certification of something being accurate that is in compliance with rules and regulations — whether those are federal, state or local — is something completely different. He suggested the city urge caution when signing any documents and get a legal counsel referral going forward.

