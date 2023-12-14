Adrian's Lincoln Elementary School focusing on attendance, culture and climate in 2023-24

ADRIAN — Lincoln Elementary School, one of the four elementary buildings that is part of the Adrian Public Schools district, serves a racially diverse population of students.

Lincoln is described by APS on the district’s website, adrianmaples.org, as a neighborhood elementary school with approximately 350 students serving grades Young 5’s through fifth grade. There are two classrooms for each grade level in the building, 158 S. Scott St.

The elementary school was promoted in late November when Principal Tiffany Yatzek and building educators Kristen Horky, kindergarten, and Robin Perez, second grade, highlighted the learning and programs going on within the walls of the elementary school during an Adrian Board of Education meeting, which was held inside Lincoln’s media center.

Adrian Public Schools' Lincoln Elementary School is pictured here in this aerial photograph. The elementary school is at 158 S. Scott St., Adrian.

The Adrian Board of Education generally holds its meetings inside Adrian High School but makes it a point of emphasis to visit and conduct meetings at each of the other five buildings throughout the year.

As with nearly all of Adrian’s school buildings, Lincoln students are committed to displaying elements of Maple PRIDE (Productivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination and Excellence) on a daily basis. Through the structure of PRIDE, certain goals have been set for this school year, Yatzek said, that students are aiming to meet.

Those goals include a focus on increased attendance, improving the learning culture and climate, and reinforcing the implementation of English Language Arts (ELA) material and reinforcing math curriculum through Strategic Math Interventions Solutions.

Attendance is dictated by trauma-informed practices, Yatzek said. Educators at the elementary school work to build positive connections and relationships with each student. When students walk into school each morning, they are greeted by a staff member in an inviting and welcoming manner.

“Every entrance that we have here, we have a staff member there,” Yatzek said.

Success coaches, for example, greet students and families when they arrive at school in the morning with a friendly smile that reinforces to students the district wants them to attend school.

“We want (students) to feel welcome,” Yatzek said. “We want them to walk in the door and feel that they have someone here who they can connect with.”

Adrian's Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tiffany Yatzek, right, dressed up for the occasion and literally rolled out the red carpet for students making their return to school from the summer break for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

After arriving at school and getting into their classrooms, Lincoln students begin the school day with Soft Starts, also what the staff calls “Coffee for First Graders” — even though they aren’t actually being served coffee.

Soft Starts are intended to help prepare students for the school day ahead. All the classrooms in the elementary school are doing Soft Starts, Yatzek said, which last for 10 minutes and involve students finding an activity and settling in for the day.

“This is a time when the teacher is walking around the classroom talking with kids and making those connections,” she said.

The theme of the 2023-24 school year at Lincoln Elementary School is “Be Kind.”

“That’s just what we want (our students) to do,” Yatzek said. The school year theme is derived from Adrian’s districtwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) behavior and discipline program.

Messages of kindness are sent out to students and emailed to parents on the Monday of each school week. Kindness focuses for the week also are included as part of the daily school announcements.

In terms of Lincoln’s curriculum, Horky said the ELA curriculum is “robust and all-inclusive.”

Students are engaged through interactive read alouds, reading and writing mini lessons, phonics spelling and word study, and guided reading books.

“The curriculum is relevant and meaningful. The content makes connections with the books and what we read,” she said. “It aligns with our academic standards and is very engaging for the kids.”

Fourth grade students from Adrian Public Schools' Lincoln Elementary School attend a student presentation.

Perez detailed another way in which she helps “warm up” student’s brains for the day, using an activity called a Number Talk, which teaches students about addition, subtraction and other principles of mathematics.

Number Talk involves students working out math problems in their heads. They will raise their hands when they believe they have worked out the problem and have found the correct answer. A volunteer will be selected by Perez who goes before the class and shows, in detail, how they worked out the problem.

Using this method of problem solving helps students so they aren’t afraid of numbers, Perez said.

“They can manipulate (the numbers) in their brain and make it an easier problem for themselves,” she said. “And they actually can do that even in the second grade. We have a whole bunch of kids who can just look at a problem, move the numbers around and solve it. It is pretty amazing.”

Story and word problems get more difficult as students progress through the grade levels, Perez said, but they learn things they aren’t supposed to forget when dealing with such story/word problems. The main focus, she said, is what the problem is asking students to accomplish.

Small group instruction for working on math skills, and online activities and games also are enhancing student’s knowledge for both math and reading, Perez said.

Lincoln students have the opportunity to participate in a variety of extracurricular activities, including Student Ambassadors, Lincoln Lightning Bugs (garden club), Drama Club, Science Olympiad and more.

To find more information about Lincoln Elementary School, visit adrianmaples.org/schools/lincoln-elementary.php#home.

