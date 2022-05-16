When Will Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Turn A Profit?

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. On 31 December 2021, the AU$581m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£10m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Adriatic Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Adriatic Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of UK£80m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 59% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Adriatic Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 10% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

