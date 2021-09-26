Adrienne Warren on becoming Tina Turner

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," nominated for 12 Tony Awards, is reopening on Broadway next month – which also marks the return of Tony nominee Adrienne Warren. Correspondent Maurice DuBois talks with Warren about how she recreated the rock legend in her fiery performance. Warren also talks about how time off due to the pandemic reoriented her career, including her work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a group dedicated to fighting systemic racism in the theater industry, which will be awarded a Special Tony Award for its efforts. [Don't miss the 74th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, live on Sunday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+, followed by the special, "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.]