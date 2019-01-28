Adroit Infotech Limited’s (NSE:ADROITINFO) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Adroit Infotech Limited (NSE:ADROITINFO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Adroit Infotech:

0.06 = ₹113m ÷ (₹579m – ₹123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Adroit Infotech has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Does Adroit Infotech Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Adroit Infotech’s ROCE is meaningfully below the IT industry average of 14%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Adroit Infotech stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Adroit Infotech’s current ROCE of 6.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.2%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Adroit Infotech is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Adroit Infotech’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Adroit Infotech has total assets of ₹579m and current liabilities of ₹123m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

Our Take On Adroit Infotech’s ROCE

Adroit Infotech has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.