ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) investors are sitting on a loss of 41% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 41%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 25%. Because ADS-TEC Energy hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Even worse, it's down 30% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because ADS-TEC Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

ADS-TEC Energy's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 67%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. Meanwhile, the share price dropped by 41%. We would want to see improvements in the core business, and diminishing losses, before getting too excited about this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

ADS-TEC Energy shareholders are down 41% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 25%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 17% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ADS-TEC Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

