Adslot First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.004 loss per share (vs AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Adslot (ASX:ADS) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$4.63m (up 5.6% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$8.04m (loss widened by 451% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.004 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Adslot's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Adslot (including 2 which are significant).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Dave Ramsey Says You Must Ask Your Tax Preparer These 8 Questions

    With that in mind, here are eight questions that financial guru Dave Ramsey suggests asking your tax professional. Each tax preparer has their own system for getting taxes done. You want a tax preparer who will do more than just copy numbers from forms into a software program.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Excellent Advice for When You've Lost Money

    First, though, in case you've heard the name Warren Buffett but are not sure just why you might want to listen to what he has to say, know this: He has increased his company's (Berkshire Hathaway) value by an average of nearly 20% per year over 57 years. Let's apply that to stock investing. Imagine that you've bought shares of stock in a company and you're down, say, 50%.

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • This Stock Could Soar By as Much as 106%, According to Wall Street

    Some of Wall Street's predictions seem a bit aggressive, but investors should still consider this company.

  • Bitcoin Pauses. A ‘Death Cross’ Has Formed.

    The technical outlook for Bitcoin looks shaky after cryptos tumbled at the end of last week amid news of a financial crisis at bank Silvergate.

  • 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.