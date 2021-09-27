Is ADT Inc (ADT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its "Ariel Fund", "Ariel Appreciation Fund", "Ariel Focus Fund", "Ariel International Fund", and "Ariel Global Fund" second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation Fund, 4.0% by Ariel Focus Fund, 5.3% by Ariel International Fund, and 6.2% by Ariel Global Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is one of them. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is a security systems services company. In the last three months, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) stock lost 26%. Here is what the fund said:

"During the quarter, we initiated a position in ADT, Inc. (ADT) in Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund. Buying the same position across both strategies is rare but shows our enthusiasm for the name. Here, we have a 140-year old company that has been in and out of public ownership and as a result, everyone has looked right past it. In our view, ADT’s brand and national presence in the security industry is unmatched, resulting in leading market share, a high recurring revenue base and attractive free cash flow generation. While some are concerned do-it-yourself competition will erode the installation and technology-driven moat around the business, we believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the secular growth of smart home adoption along with strategic partnerships with companies including Google."

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) stock decreased by about 33% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in ADT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

