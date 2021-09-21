Is ADT Inc (ADT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is one of them. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. In the last three months, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) stock lost 28%. Here is what the fund said:

"ADT Inc. (ADT) was a top performer over the period returning 28.12%. The company reported 1Q21 results that beat expectations with revenues of $1,305M, a Year-over-Year (YoY) decline of -4% versus the -7% expected, and EBITDA of $542M beating consensus of $525M. The company maintained full year guidance of revenue $5,050M-$5,250M (versus consensus of $5,189M), adjusted EBITDA of $2.1-2.2B (versus consensus of $2.16B) and Adjusted FCF of $450-550M (versus consensus of $447M). The company reiterated that they expect full year RMR (recurring monthly revenue) to grow in the mid-teens while they expect to spend an additional $150-250M on SAC (subscriber acquisition costs) with the majority of the spend hitting in the first half of the year. The company expects the commercial business to reach pre-COVID levels by the end of 2021. The company will continue to invest in their own internal IP spending ~$50M this year on next-gen solutions."

In July, we published an article revealing that ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is one of the 15 best security stocks to buy now.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) stock decreased by about 33% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in ADT's growth potential. Our calculations showed that ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

