Is ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Potentially Undervalued?

While ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ADT’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ADT?

Great news for investors – ADT is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $12.48, but it is currently trading at US$8.01 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, ADT’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ADT look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ADT's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ADT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ADT at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for ADT (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in ADT, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

