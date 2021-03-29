ADT Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of ADT (NYSE:ADT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.21 per share and the market cap of $6.8 billion, ADT stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for ADT is shown in the chart below.





Because ADT is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.15% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ADT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of ADT is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ADT is poor. This is the debt and cash of ADT over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ADT has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.3 billion and loss of $0.83 a share. Its operating margin is 3.04%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, the profitability of ADT is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ADT over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. ADT's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. ADT's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.6%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ADT's ROIC is 0.83 while its WACC came in at 9.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ADT is shown below:

In closing, the stock of ADT (NYSE:ADT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about ADT stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

