Adtalem: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $256.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $4.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $259.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $85.3 million, or $1.58 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

Adtalem shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.97, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

