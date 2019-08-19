Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Adtalem Global Education Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Adtalem Global Education had US$291.6m of debt, up from US$120.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$321.2m in cash, so it actually has US$29.6m net cash.

How Healthy Is Adtalem Global Education's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Adtalem Global Education had liabilities of US$309.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$426.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$321.2m as well as receivables valued at US$155.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$259.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Adtalem Global Education has a market capitalization of US$2.76b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Adtalem Global Education also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Adtalem Global Education saw its EBIT decline by 3.8% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Adtalem Global Education can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Adtalem Global Education may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Adtalem Global Education produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.