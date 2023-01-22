AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADTH) top owners are private equity firms with 52% stake, while24% is held by institutions

If you want to know who really controls AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of AdTheorent Holding Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdTheorent Holding Company?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AdTheorent Holding Company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AdTheorent Holding Company, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AdTheorent Holding Company. H.I.G. Growth Partners, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. Monroe Capital Management Advisors, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Hana Financial Group Inc., Asset Management Arm holds about 9.2% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO James Lawson is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AdTheorent Holding Company

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$12m worth of the US$151m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 52%, private equity firms could influence the AdTheorent Holding Company board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

