Adult actress reportedly taken to hospital after shooting scene: 'Almost killed her'

Porn star Keiran Lee recently revealed that he once put fellow actor Angela White in hospital after filming a scene with her.

"I put her into hospital, and this was actually not on purpose," Lee revealed during an appearance this week on the "Pillow Talk" podcast.

Lee, who has shot "the most scenes," according to "Pillow Talk" host Ryan Pownall, and "close to 7,000" by Lee’s own count, discussed his work in the industry, including an incident with White.

"I found out two days [after shooting], she’s gone back home to Australia – she said her stomach’s hurting, go see a doctor … her appendix’s burst," he said, blaming "the position" she was in while filming.

Adult film actress Angela White attends the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Her doctor allegedly determined that her appendix had burst while filming the scene with Lee.

But he has taken his lumps, too, describing a separate scene in which she suffered lockjaw and bit him, causing him to bleed.

Angela White attends X3 Expo Day1 held at Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"Porn locations aren’t the cleanliest, so a PA's going, ‘Here you go, here’s like, bleach,’" Lee said, laughing. He explained that he got disinfectant wipes to use instead, which caused a lot of stinging and made him cry.

"But we finished the scene," he stressed. "We always finish the scene, but that was a painful one."

In an interview with former actress Aurora Snow, White said she hoped that her success "can inspire others" and that porn actors continue to find ways to take control of production.