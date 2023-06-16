Adult arcades: Palm Beach County man latest to face charges in slot machine crackdown

A Boca Raton man is the latest person to be arrested as part of a crackdown by Florida law-enforcement agencies on alleged illegal gambling in adult gaming arcades.

Randy Williams, 38, is facing 155 counts of unlawfully possessing slot machines, in addition to charges of money laundering over $100,000 and being an agent or employee of a gambling house.

Investigators allege that Williams owned or managed three Venetian Arcade locations in Palm Beach County —in suburban Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and suburban Boynton Beach — in addition to Indian River County arcade locations in Vero Beach and Sebastian.

Williams' arrest report suggests the "proceeds" of the illegal activity during the investigation period may have totaled in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Court records show that Williams is free on bond and is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing in July. A message left for his attorney Tuesday was not immediately returned.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, an investigation that began in July 2022 found that the three Venetian arcades in Palm Beach County possessed Las Vegas-style slot machines and were operating as illegal gambling businesses.

An anonymous complaint regarding unlawful gambling activity prompted an investigation of the Venetian Arcades location in suburban Palm Beach Gardens along U.S. 1 north of PGA Boulevard. An undercover agent reportedly found about 25 slot machines at that location. An agent later found more than 90 machines at the two other Palm Beach County locations.

The venues were among several across the state to received cease orders from The Florida Gaming Commission and were closed in May.

State crackdown targets slot machines along Florida's east coast

Multiple arcade locations in Florida have been raided by law enforcement authorities in recent weeks amid a statewide effort to find and remove illegal slot machines. The crackdown has extended from Jacksonville to Palm Beach County.

Under Florida law, the use of slot machines is illegal, with the exception of approved casino and pari-mutuel facilities in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida in May of 2021, giving the Native American tribe the exclusive rights to slot machine gaming.

Many arcades in St. Lucie County and some in Indian River County closed in May after state officials surprised Midway Arcade in Fort Pierce and three other arcades in the state with a raid that resulted in at least five arrests and the seizure of 360 slot machines. Martin County doesn’t allow adult arcades.

Starting last year, investigators went undercover and found the four adult arcades raided in Fort Pierce, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Delray Beach were using Las Vegas-style video slot machines for cash prizes, according to a Palm Beach County sheriff’s report. They discovered a group of people operating illegal gaming arcade machines in the four locations.

Others arrested include: Twin 57-year-old brothers, Alexandre Barmak of Fort Pierce and Leonid Barmak of Jupiter; Yuliya Sobolevska, 42, whose alias on her arrest report was Yuliya Barmak. She lived in a property in Jupiter with Leonid Barmak; Alexandre Friedman, 63, and Anna Friedman, 58, both of Sunny Isles in Miami-Dade County.

TCPalm reporter Laurie K. Blandford contributed to this report.

