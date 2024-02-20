New adult-use cannabis dispensary opens in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new cannabis dispensary opened its doors on Allen Street on Monday. Public Flower is the first Black and woman owned pot shop in Buffalo, joining a short list of open cannabis dispensaries in the region.

The owners, Sheldon Anderson and Moriah Kelly, say they received their license months ago, and opening their store stalled because of ongoing litigation against the state and the Office of Cannabis Management.

Anderson says he is grateful to have his doors open and ready for customers, especially as a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensee.

Why is it so difficult for dispensary owners to navigate state regulations?

“Black equity is a real thing. Buffalo has diversity and there are entrepreneurs who are ready and able to take advantage of different markets,” Anderson said.

Public Flower opened online sales last week and had its grand opening at their store days later with several political figures on hand. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has pointed to a lack of staff in the Office of Cannabis Management and ongoing lawsuits as the reason for license delays. She says New York legalized weed before it regulated it, which meant some kinks needed to be worked out along the way.

“Perhaps we should not have legalized until we regulated, but that’s a very complicated thing for a bureaucratic system as well. How do we regulate something that isn’t even legal?” Peoples-Stokes said.

‘I’m very fed up’: Gov. Hochul, legislature try to speed up cannabis license process

“I have an appreciation for the three branches of government,” Anderson said. “It’s not supposed to be quick. However, there’s a concept of unfunded mandates where laws are passed and unfortunately, budgets aren’t assigned to implement that. In the situation of the Office of Cannabis Management, they’re being tasked with building a house, but they’re given a hammer and nail.”

Peoples-Stokes has said previously she thinks new regulations and stronger enforcement rules will be part of the upcoming budget process. On Monday, she said enforcement takes time with a new office.

“No matter what kind of enforcement we put in place, we will never shut down illicit operations without opening more legal operations,” Peoples-Stokes said. “No one was able to stop bootleg liquor for ten years. We’re three years in and I think we can get this conquered. It’s just going to take time.”

Anderson encourages everyone to shop the legal market, which he believes will help the state.

“I think it’s just trying to support the local market and keep OCM intact until it can deliver on its mandate,” Anderson added.

Public Flower offers both delivery and in person shopping. For more information, visit their website.

