Adult charged with enticement of juvenile

Apr. 12—OXFORD — A 43-year-old man has been arrested, accused of trying to have sex with a 16-year-old.

Oxford police were contacted by Child Protective Service last October after a juvenile said an adult male was requesting sexual favors.

The investigation lead to an arrest warrant for enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. On April 8, the Oxford Police Department arrested Othman Alammari, 43, of Oxford. His bond was set at $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

william.moore@djournal.com